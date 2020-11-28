LIVE UPDATES: Trump plans Georgia visit to campaign for Senate runoff candidates

President Trump Friday said he plans to travel to Georgia on Saturday to campaign for the state’s two Republican incumbent U.S. senators — both of whom face runoff challenges Jan. 5.

Trump also called the presidential election in the state a “total scam” but told his supporters that not voting for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue would only play “right into the hands of some very sick people.”

Fast Facts on the Georgia runoff Loeffler and Perdue will face Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the Jan. 5 runoff after no candidate received the required 50% in the Nov. 3 election

Loeffler and Perdue will face Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, in the January runoffs after no candidate received the required 50% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election.

Saturday will be Trump’s first trip to the state to campaign for the candidates. Vice President Mike Pence stumped for Loeffler and Perdue before Thanksgiving.

