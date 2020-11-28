LIVE UPDATES: Trump claims Biden must prove his votes were legal to become president

President Trump on Friday claimed that Democrat Joe Biden must prove his win in Pennsylvania wasn’t “fraudulently or illegally obtained” to become president.

“Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous ‘80,000,000 votes’ were not fraudulently or illegally obtained,” Trump tweeted Friday. “When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!”

Fast Facts on the 2020 election Trump has been challenging Biden’s wins in several battleground states, including Michigan, Arizona and Georgia.

