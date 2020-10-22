Live updates: Trump, Biden to meet in final presidential debate before election

President Trump’s campaign intends to monitor the technician in charge of the mute button at Thursday night’s final presidential debate after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced this week that it will exercise its ability to silence the candidates if either talks outside his allotted two-minute time slot.

The new format for the Nashville, Tenn., event is a reaction to the first presidential debate, Sept. 29 in Cleveland, which was marred by Trump speaking over Democratic nominee Joe Biden and insulting his intelligence while Biden told Trump to “shut up” and called him a “clown.”

The final presidential debate will be moderated by NBC News’ Kristen Welker.

