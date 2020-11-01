Live updates: Trump, Biden focus on crucial states during last campaign weekend

President Trump held four rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday while Democratic nominee Joe Biden and former President Obama held their first joint rallies in Michigan.

With just two days left until Election Day, the candidates are making their last-minute pitches to sway voters who have already broken early vote records.

More than 90 million people had already voted as of Saturday, about 67% of the total vote in 2016, according to The New York Times. Biden has an 8-point national advantage in Real Clear Politics average of polls: 51%-43%.

Follow below for updates. Mobile users click here.