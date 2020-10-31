Live updates: Trump, Biden campaign in Midwest ahead of Election Day

With just days remaining until Election Day, both President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden crisscrossed Midwestern states Friday, hoping to pick up last-minute votes.

Trump held rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota and Biden campaigned in Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The president gained ground on Biden in national polling this week, narrowing the Democrat’s lead to 8 points, according to a Fox News Poll. Biden’s 52%-44% advantage was down slightly from three weeks earlier when he had a 10-point lead in the same poll: 53%-43%.

