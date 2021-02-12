LIVE UPDATES: Psaki admits parents shouldn't be 'satisfied' with in-person school one day a week
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said parents shouldn’t be satisfied with schools reopening one day a week, after doubling down on that as the White House goal for the 100th day in office.
Fast Facts
- Asked why parents should be satisfied with sending their kids to school one day per week, Psaki replied, “They shouldn’t be. I wouldn’t be as a parent, and I am a parent, I should say. I have two young kids.”
- The Biden administration has said they want to see 50% percent of schools open at least one day per week. But according to Burbio’s school reopening tracker, the White House goal was reached months ago – about 64% of schools already offer some sort of in-person learning.
The Biden administration has said they want to see 50% percent of schools open at least one day per week. But according to Burbio’s school reopening tracker, the White House goal was reached months ago – about 64% of schools already offer some sort of in-person learning.
