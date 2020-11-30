Live Updates: Perdue says Ossoff 'can't stop lying' ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., is lashing back after his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff accused him of profiting off the coronavirus following a series of stock trades Perdue made earlier in the year that raised the eyebrows of investigators yet was not deemed unlawful.

In a new campaign ad obtained exclusively by Fox News and set to air Tuesday – nearly a month before the critical runoff race in Georgia – Perdue’s camp says Ossoff “believes if you repeat a lie enough, people might believe it,” and categorically denies the stock trade attacks as “totally false.”

The race between Perdue and Ossoff is one of two closely watched Georgia races on Jan. 5 that will determine the balance of power in the Senate.

If both Democratic candidates win, it will split the chamber evenly

On Monday, Ossoff held a press conference to blast Perdue for what he called “a pattern of misconduct and self-dealing” by his opponent, despite Perdue being cleared of wrongdoing by investigators earlier this summer.

