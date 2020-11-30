Live Updates: Perdue says Ossoff 'can't stop lying' ahead of Georgia Senate runoff
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., is lashing back after his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff accused him of profiting off the coronavirus following a series of stock trades Perdue made earlier in the year that raised the eyebrows of investigators yet was not deemed unlawful.
In a new campaign ad obtained exclusively by Fox News and set to air Tuesday – nearly a month before the critical runoff race in Georgia – Perdue’s camp says Ossoff “believes if you repeat a lie enough, people might believe it,” and categorically denies the stock trade attacks as “totally false.”
FAST FACTS
- The race between Perdue and Ossoff is one of two closely watched Georgia races on Jan. 5 that will determine the balance of power in the Senate.
- If both Democratic candidates win, it will split the chamber evenly
On Monday, Ossoff held a press conference to blast Perdue for what he called “a pattern of misconduct and self-dealing” by his opponent, despite Perdue being cleared of wrongdoing by investigators earlier this summer.
Follow below for more updates on Georgia. Mobile users click here.