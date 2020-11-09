Live Updates: Legal fights continue after Biden named president-elect

President Trump is planning to bring back his large-scale rallies which will focus on his “ongoing litigation” as he challenges the results of last week’s election.

Trumps’ campaign plans to take a less traditional path to challenging the results of the election, including holding “a series of Trump rallies” focused on the campaign’s ongoing legal efforts in numerous states across the country, according to a report by Axios and confirmed by Fox News.

Trump is also planning to use obituaries of people who allegedly voted but are actually dead as evidence of the voter fraud he’s been claiming.

