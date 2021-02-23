LIVE UPDATES: Kansas man charged for alleged connection to Capitol riot, as Senate hearing begins today

FBI agents took a Kansas man into custody on Monday for his alleged connection to last month’s riot at the Capitol just one day before the government looks for answers regarding security readiness leading up to the attack.

A joint hearing of two Senate committees, the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Rules and Administration Committee, will question the officials who were in charge of securing the Capitol.

FAST FACTS There had been bipartisan calls for a commission on the causes of the Capitol insurrection, similar to the one Congress established following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The senator said he expects there to be a follow-up hearing taking into account the lack of primary information. The senator said he expects there to be a follow-up hearing taking into account the lack of primary information.

Testimony is scheduled to be heard Tuesday from former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, former Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger and former House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving, as well as Metropolitan Police Department acting chief Robert Contee.

The attack on Jan. 6 left nearly dozens of police officers injured and several people dead, including Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick.

“There was really no suspected harmful activity,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., told “Sunday Morning Futures“. “People really were caught by surprise. This was not predictable. This was not foreseeable as the House managers continue to talk about. I just don’t believe it was.”

President Joe Biden’s attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland, vowed Monday to focus on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as the first step in combating extremist violence.

Follow below for more updates on the Capitol riot Senate hearing. Mobile users click here.