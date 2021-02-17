LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden's education relief plan would see fraction go toward schools this year, CBO estimates

President Biden‘s COVID-19 relief package would put $128 billion toward helping K-12 public schools deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that just $6 billion would flow to schools in 2021.

The CBO estimates that the number would increase to $32 billion in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The rest of the money would be paid out through 2028, according to a cost estimate released Monday.

FAST FACTS Congress previously approved $31 billion for education relief in the March CARES Act

The $128.5 billion in Biden’s American Rescue Plan would mainly flow as grants to state and local education agencies to distribute. The $128.5 billion in Biden’s American Rescue Plan would mainly flow as grants to state and local education agencies to distribute.

The comparatively small outlay for the fiscal year 2021, which runs through Sept. 30, 2021, is expected because previously allocated money has not yet been spent.

