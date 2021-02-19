LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden urged to reverse cancellation of ICE operation targeting sex offenders

Eighteen state attorneys general pleaded with President Biden on Thursday, asking him to reverse a recent decision by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to shelve an operation that targeted illegal immigrants with sex crime convictions.

Operation Talon was suspended late last month, after being operational for just a few weeks before the Trump administration vacated the White House.

FAST FACTS The new guidelines on immigration enforcement duties will be effective until DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issues new enforcement procedures.

Biden’s latest immigration bill was announced Thursday, which will create, in part, an eight-year path to citizenship for millions of undocumented migrants.

“The cancellation of this program effectively broadcasts to the world that the United States is now a sanctuary jurisdiction for sexual predators,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a letter to Biden on Thursday.

Schmitt, along with 17 other state attorneys general, requested that Biden, as well as leading officials in the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, reactivate Operation Talon.

Follow below for more updates on the Biden White House. Mobile users click here.