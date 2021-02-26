LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden revokes Trump order that called for review of funding for 'anarchist' cities

President Biden this week revoked several executive orders issued by Donald Trump, including one that called for a review of funding given to so-called “anarchist” cities.

Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday night to undo the review, which was issued in response to violent and destructive riots that took place in multiple cities.

Seattle city attorney Pete Holmes welcomed the Biden revocation, saying he was "glad to have this nonsense cleared from the decks."

Cities that were designated by the Department of Justice as anarchist included New York City, Portland and Seattle. The affected municipalities filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its attempts to withhold federal funding.

At the time, the Department of Justice said these cities failed to take “reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities.”

