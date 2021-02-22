LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden claimed he was once arrested at the US Capitol

In a 2007 appearance on David Letterman, then-Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., claimed he was arrested at the U.S. Capitol when he was 21 years old.

Letterman asked Biden what it was like to walk into the U.S. Senate chamber after being elected at the age of 29. Biden responded that he had actually walked into the Senate chamber when he was 21 and got arrested.

“In those days, no guards stopping you everywhere. And they just got out of session. I walked in the back, all of the sudden I found myself in the chamber. I was stunned. I walked up, sat down in the presiding officer’s seat, guy grabbed by the shoulder, said: ‘you’re under arrest,’” Biden said.

FAST FACTS It was unclear whether or the nation’s 46th president was indeed arrested at the age of 21.

Biden once claimed he was arrested while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in South Africa during the apartheid era. He later backtracked saying that by “arrested,” he meant he was “not able to move.”

“Literally nine years later, as I walked onto the Senate floor through the same door, that same guy, cop, said to me, ‘Senator, you remember me?’ I said, ‘geez, I don’t.’ He said, ‘I arrested you nine years ago…welcome back.’”

Biden was previously caught bragging about other arrests that turned out not to be true.

