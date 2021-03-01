LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden administration vows to keep fighting for Tanden

The Biden administration remains staunchly supportive of Budget Director pick Neera Tanden as well as working towards raising the federal minimum wage, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday.

“We remain committed to fighting our hearts out for Neera Tanden,” Psaki told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace. “We believe she is the right person — she is qualified, she is experienced — to lead the budget department. She brings a unique experience as somebody who’s lived through benefiting from a number of these programs, and she’s worked on these issues for decades across the aisle, so we’re going to keep fighting for it.”

FAST FACTS Psaki also addressed a setback in Demcrats’ push to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Psaki said that President Biden supports efforts from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to raise the minimum wage, but that his team has yet to look at Sanders’ proposal

Psaki made similar comments during an appearance on “The View” on Thursday.

Tanden’s hopes of becoming the next head of the powerful Office of Management and Budget are in jeopardy after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., a key swing vote, announced his opposition due to her caustic Twitter history.

Follow below for more updates on the Biden White House. Mobile users click here.