Live updates: Hunter Biden's alleged emails become a campaign issue

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Friday described revelations from a slew of emails in a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden as being part of a Russia-backed smear campaign.

“We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin,” Schiff said on CNN. “That’s been clear for well over a year now that they’ve been pushing this false narrative about this vice president and his son.”

The California Democrat was responding to questions about the origins of emails that were found on a laptop purported to belong to the son of Democratic nominee, as first reported by the New York Post.

