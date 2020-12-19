LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Senate runoffs see more than 1 million ballots already cast

Nearly 1.1 million voters in Georgia have already cast their ballots in the two Senate runoffs next month that will decide which party controls the upper chamber.

Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff on Jan. 5. Between mail ballots and early in-person votes, more than 1.12 million votes have been cast in the two January runoffs

Mail ballots accounted for 481,171 of the votes and in-person early voting totaled 641,924 as early voting got underway last week.

Georgia’s high early-voting numbers could be the result of a nationwide campaign on both sides of the aisle to emphasize what’s at stake: control of the upper chamber — and possibly the fate of the Democratic agenda.

It could also just be a reflection of a population explosion in Georgia — 1 million new voters have taken up residence in the state in the last four years.

