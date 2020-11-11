Live updates: Georgia Senate race attracts national attention

Fundraising from across the nation for Georgia’s two embattled Senate races is already underway, and powerful New York City Democrat Ray McGuire, who is running for mayor in 2022, is rallying funds for Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Heaps of out-of-state money are expected to pour into Georgia to sway its two Senate runoffs after no candidate won a majority of votes in last week’s election. Republican Sen. David Perdue will face off against Ossoff and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is running against Warnock, after fending off a challenge from Rep. Doug Collins.

