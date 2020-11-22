LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler tests positive for coronavirus amid runoff campaign

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be quarantining after testing positive, negative and getting inconclusive results in three separate tests for COVID-19, the Georgia Republican’s campaign said Saturday.

Fast Facts about Georgia’s Senate runoff Georgia will hold 2 Senate runoffs on Jan. 5 because no candidates received the required majority of votes in the Nov. 3 election

The runoffs will decide which party controls the Senate

Loeffler initially tested negative Friday morning with a rapid-results test before two campaign events she held with Vice President Mike Pence.

She also took a PCR test Friday, which came back positive later in the day, campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said, and a third test Saturday was inconclusive.

“Senator Loeffler followed CDC guidelines by notifying those with whom she had sustained direct contact while she awaits further test results,” her campaign said. “She has no symptoms and she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until retesting is conclusive and an update will be provided at that time.”

Loeffler is facing a runoff challenge from Democrat Raphael Warnock on Jan. 5, while her Senate colleague David Perdue, also from Georgia, faces Democrat Jon Ossoff on the same day. The two Georgia elections will help determine control of the Senate in the next Congress.

