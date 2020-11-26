Live Updates: Georgia secretary of state accuses Trump of throwing him 'under the bus' amid legal fight

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused President Trump of throwing him “under the bus” in a column published Wednesday.

Georgia had a “smooth” and “successful” November election, Raffensperger wrote in the piece published by USA Today, noting the state “finally defeated voting lines.”

“This should be something for Georgians to celebrate, whether their favored presidential candidate won or lost,” he asserted. “For those wondering, mine lost — my family voted for him, donated to him and are now being thrown under the bus by him.”

FAST FACTS About 5 million ballots are subject to a recount

Dec. 8 is the deadline for resolving election disputes at the state level

His comments came after weeks of butting heads with fellow Republicans. The Trump 2020 Campaign requested another recount of Georgia’s votes over the weekend, clashing with Raffensperger once again over demands that signature-matching played a major role.

