LIVE UPDATES: Georgia runoffs could be drawn out by close results, vote-counting

Officials in Georgia are preparing the possibility that close vote tallies and legal challenges could keep the winners from being declared for days or weeks in the state’s two U.S. Senate runoffs, set for Jan. 5, according to a report.

Both Senate races went to runoffs in November when no candidate received the required 50% of votes. Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face Democrats the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

The runoffs will decide which party controls the Senate in the incoming Congress.

President Trump has yet to concede the Georgia presidential election, which state election officials say he lost by a narrow 12,000 votes.

Several other states took days to declare a winner in the November election because of the amount of mail-in ballots and legal challenges brought by Republicans.

