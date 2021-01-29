Live Updates: Gaetz slams Cheney after the high-profile House Republican voted to impeach Trump

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of former President Trump’s top supporters in Congress, held a rally Thursday in Wyoming to blast the state’s sole House member Rep. Liz Cheney.

Gaetz, standing in front of a boisterous crowd gathered at the steps of the Wyoming state capitol, delivered a populist speech as he repeatedly slammed Cheney as a member of the Washington “establishment in both political parties have teamed up to screw our fellow Americans for generations.”

FAST FACTS A number of high-profile current and former Republicans in Congress have come to her side, as have plenty of former GOP leaders in Wyoming.

It will be the first impeachment trial of a former U.S. president.

Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican in leadership was one of only 10 Republicans who joined all 222 House Democrats in voting to impeach the president for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

