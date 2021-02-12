LIVE UPDATES: Democratic impeachment prosecutors use rioters' words against Trump

House impeachment managers aired clips of rioters who said they were acting at former President Trump’s request, in an effort to connect the former president’s rhetoric to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Impeachment managers also drew upon statements rioters made to law enforcement, lawyers and local media that made clear they came to Washington and forced their way into the Capitol because they thought Trump wanted them to. "We were invited here," a rioter can be heard yelling in one clip to the police trying to hold the line. "We were invited by the president of the United States."

In another video, rioters are inside the Capitol and discuss calling Trump personally to let him know what they’ve done. “He’ll be happy,” one Trump supporter says. “We’re fighting for Trump!”

