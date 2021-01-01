LIVE UPDATES: David Perdue to quarantine days before Georgia runoffs

U.S. Sen. David Perdue of Georgia will quarantine after learning he was in contact with a staffer who tested positive for coronavirus, his campaign announced Thursday.

Perdue, 71, learned of his potential exposure Thursday morning, according to campaign officials. The quarantine will force the Republican to step back from the campaign trail with just days until Georgia’s crucial runoff votes.

“Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine,” the Perdue campaign said in a statement. “The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available.”

Perdue will face Democrat Jon Ossoff in a Jan. 5 runoff. Fellow Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face the Rev. Raphael Warnock in the other contest. The results of the two races will determine control of the Senate in the next Congress.

