LIVE UPDATES: CPAC 2021 speakers prepare to address conservatives as conference kicks off

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) kicks off Thursday, and all eyes are on the speakers who are set to start taking the stage Friday.

A slew of Republicans who are considered potential 2024 presidential contenders will seek to make their appeals to the conservative base — but none will command as much attention as former President Donald Trump, who is set to give remarks on Sunday.

Fast Facts CPAC 2021 will take place in Orlando, Florida.

Event is seen as prelude to how the Republican presidential primary field may shape up.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Sunday in highly-anticipated remarks said to hammer President Biden on issues from immigration to China.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Ted Cruz, R-Texas and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., will all be in attendance in Orlando, Fla., for speeches starting Friday.