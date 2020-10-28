Live updates: Big tech CEOs to testify before Senate

The leaders of three of the biggest tech companies in the world are facing a dilemma of their own after a Netflix documentary about the issues caused by their services sparked a Senate hearing slated for Wednesday.

The CEOs of technology giants Facebook, Google and Twitter are expected to testify on tech companies’ treatment of speech and information on their platforms.

The Senate Commerce Committee voted last week to authorize subpoenas for Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Sundar Pichai of Google and Jack Dorsey of Twitter to force them to testify if they didn’t agree to do so voluntarily. Spokespeople for the companies said Monday that the CEOs will cooperate.