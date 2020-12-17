LIVE UPDATES: Biden's transition team deletes old ad criticizing his transportation secretary pick Buttigieg

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team has deleted an ad from earlier this year hammering Pete Buttigieg‘s lack of experience after Biden chose the former mayor to serve as transportation secretary.

Biden announced his pick Tuesday, calling the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., a “leader, patriot, and problem-solver.”

“He speaks to the best of who we are as a nation,” Biden wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “I am nominating him for Secretary of Transportation because he’s equipped to take on the challenges at the intersection of jobs, infrastructure, equity, and climate.”

FAST FACTS The ad also noted Buttigieg’s decision to fire the city’s first African-American police chief

Buttigieg's campaign shot back at what it called "this classic Washington-style of politics."

The ad was published Feb. 8, but has since been deleted. It mocks Buttigieg for having handled only small-scale projects like minor infrastructure repairs and pet-chip scanners.

