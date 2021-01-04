Live Updates: Biden's inauguration to include presidential escort, 'virtual parade across America'

The inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden is set to feature a presidential escort and a “virtual parade across America.”

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Sunday that Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden will forgo the traditional inaugural parade on Jan. 20, due to worries over the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said the virtual parade will “celebrate America’s heroes, highlight Americans from all walks of life in different states and regions, and reflect on the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country as we begin a new American era.”

FAST FACTS Workers recently started dismantling an inaugural parade reviewing stand.

The committee said the presidential escort will allow Americans to see the family arriving at the White House without attracting large crowds.

Instead of the in-person parade, Biden will receive a traditional presidential escort with representatives from every branch of the military from 15th Street in Washington to the White House.

