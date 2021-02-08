Live Updates: Biden weighs in on reopening of US schools

President Joe Biden on Sunday said it was necessary for kids to return “safely” to school under certain guidelines.

Biden, during a pre-Super Bowl interview on “CBS Evening News.” said he expects the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to release “science-based” guidelines later this week on requirements for schools to reopen amid the ongoing pandemic.

“You have to have fewer people in classrooms. You have to have ventilation systems that have been re-worked,” Biden said. “Our CDC commissioner is going to be coming out with science-based judgment within I think as early as Wednesday to lay out what the minimum requirements are.”

FAST FACTS The president failed to mention, however, that CDC guidelines on schools reopening have been available for months

Asked by anchor Norah O’Donnell whether some 20 million American children have not been in the classroom for nearly a year – and the mental health damage that has caused – constituted a “national emergency,” Biden said that it does.

