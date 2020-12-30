Live Updates: Biden warns Trump administration’s efforts to vaccinate Americans 'falling behind'

President-elect Joe Biden says the Trump administration’s effort to vaccinate Americans against the coronavirus “is falling behind, far behind.”

Speaking in his hometown of Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday after meeting with advisers, Biden pledged “a more aggressive effort” to get the pace of vaccinations “back on track.”

FAST FACTS Biden spoke on a day when coronavirus deaths in the U.S. surpassed 350,000.

Trump officials leading Operation Warp Speed acknowledged that the vaccine rollout was “unlikely” to meet its goal of 20 million vaccinations by the end of the month.

The president-elect also criticized the outgoing administration’s lack of COVID testing for Americans, calling it “a travesty.”

Biden topped his speech by cautioning that “things are going to get worse before they get better….We need to be honest, the next few weeks and months are going to be very tough, a very tough period for our nation. Maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic.”

