LIVE UPDATES: Biden to meet with Russia's Putin in Switzerland for high-stakes summit
President Biden is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday for a highly anticipated showdown between the two leaders.
They will meet in Geneva for what’s expected to be roughly a half-day of talks between the two presidents and aides behind closed doors.
When asked Tuesday if he was ready for Wednesday’s talks, Biden replied, “I am always ready.”
FAST FACTS
- Biden on Tuesday met with European Union leaders in Brussels
- On Monday, the president took part in his first in-person North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit. He traveled to Brussels for the NATO meeting after he wrapped up a three-day meeting with the Group of Seven nations on Sunday.
Biden had called Putin a “worthy adversary,” on Monday prior to their long-anticipated meeting. His comments came after he agreed Putin was a “killer” earlier this year.
The president is expected to raise the issue of Russia-based ransomware attacks with Putin during their summit, the White House said after critical infrastructure in the U.S. fell victim to another attack.
A bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers is also calling on Biden to raise the issue of directed-energy microwave incidents targeting U.S. diplomats and top national security and CIA officials.
