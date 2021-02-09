Live Updates: Biden says team on track to surpass 100 million vaccine doses in first 100 days

President Biden indicated Monday that his administration is on track to surpass its goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses during his first 100 days in office.

Biden provided the update as he and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Arizona health care officials during a virtual tour of the vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The president jabbed at the Trump administration’s handling of the campaign’s logistics but asserted the country was on track to “considerably” surpass Biden’s 100 million target.

FAST FACTS The U.S. was already on the way toward reaching the original 100 million shots goal before Biden took office, reports said.

Biden also said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called him prior to the Super Bowl to reiterate his offer that the league’s stadiums serve as vaccination hubs.

“When we got in, we were short on vaccines and short on organization,” Biden said. “When we got sworn in, we committed to doing 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days. We’re exceeding that, with the grace of God, the goodwill of neighbors and help from people like you, we’re going to end up doing more than that.”

