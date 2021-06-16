LIVE UPDATES: Biden meeting with Russia's Putin in Switzerland for high-stakes summit

President Biden is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday for a highly anticipated showdown between the two leaders.

They met in Geneva Wednesday morning for what’s expected to be roughly a half-day of talks between the two presidents and aides behind closed doors.

When asked Tuesday if he was ready for Wednesday’s talks, Biden replied, “I am always ready.”

FAST FACTS Biden on Tuesday met with European Union leaders in Brussels



On Monday, the president took part in his first in-person North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit. He traveled to Brussels for the NATO meeting after he wrapped up a three-day meeting with the Group of Seven nations on Sunday.

Biden had called Putin a “worthy adversary,” on Monday prior to their long-anticipated meeting. His comments came after he agreed Putin was a “killer” earlier this year.

Biden and Putin are expected to discuss a range of issues, including Iran and North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, Syria, the Arctic, strategic stability, arms control, climate change, and COVID-19.

The president is also expected to raise the issue of Russia-based ransomware attacks with Putin during their summit, the White House said after critical infrastructure in the U.S. fell victim to another attack.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers called on Biden to raise the issue of directed-energy microwave incidents targeting U.S. diplomats and top national security and CIA officials.

