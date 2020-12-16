LIVE UPDATES: Biden inauguration planners urge supporters to skip event due to COVID-19

Inauguration planners for President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday the Jan. 20 festivities will be heavily pared down and urged supporters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by not coming to the event.

“The pandemic is continuing to have a significant public health impact across the nation,” Dr. David Kessler, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, and newly appointed chief medical adviser for the inauguration, said in a statement. “We are asking Americans to participate in inaugural events from home to protect themselves, their families, friends, and communities.”

Biden’s team is also weighing whether other ceremonial aspects of the event, including a luncheon with members of Congress or a pre-ceremony tea with the outgoing president, will be held.

FAST FACTS The inauguration is slated to take place outside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 20.

Trump has floated the idea of announcing another run for the presidency in 2024 on the morning of Biden’s inauguration

President Trump has yet to announce if he will even attend the event.

