LIVE UPDATES: Biden electoral win facing challenge from Cruz, other GOP senators

A group of GOP senators led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, say they’ll object Wednesday to the certification of the presidential election results that favored Democrat Joe Biden over President Trump — unless there is an emergency 10-day audit of the results by an electoral commission.

Cruz and the other senators claim the Nov. 3 election “featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud and illegal conduct.”

Joining Cruz were Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; John Kennedy, R-La.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.; as well as Sens.-elect Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Roger Marshall, R-Kansas; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

Their effort is separate from one announced by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who said last week he would object to what he claims was the failure of some states — most notably Pennsylvania — to follow their own election laws.

Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 20.

