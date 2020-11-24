Live Updates: Biden continues to receive softball questions from the press, which praises cabinet rollout

Joe Biden managed to coast through the 2020 election campaign without facing a serious grilling from the press, but even now and as the president-elect, his streak of receiving softball questions from reporters continues.

Members of the mainstream media also showered President-elect Joe Biden with praise Tuesday following the rollout of his foreign policy and national security team.

Speaking briefly to reporters on Tuesday in Wilmington, Del., after he formally introduced members of his administration, Biden took a few questions.

Biden previously held two other press conferences since being projected as president-elect where he answered softball questions from pre-selected reporters, many with questions that bashed President Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election.

