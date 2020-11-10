Live Updates: Biden camp asks for $30M in fundraising appeal to beat Trump's lawsuits

President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign is fundraising to fight the Trump campaign’s legal efforts, vowing to “re-launch” its “fight fund” even as Biden has tried to downplay his opponent’s lawsuits.

The campiagn argued that “litigation is expensive, but we need to be prepared to fight these lawsuits regardless and ensure Trump doesn’t win them just because we don’t have the funds to fight back. Which is why today we are re-launching our Biden Fight Fund, and why we need your help to fill it with $30 million in the coming days and weeks.”

The campaign added that it “wouldn’t be asking if we didn’t truly need $30 million to be able to fund the legal work ahead — we can’t run out of resources now, which is why we need to fill this fund as soon as we can.”

Trump 2020 Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told “Outnumbered Overtime” that he believes that the latest lawsuit the campaign filed in Pennsylvania will “prevail,” even though election lawsuits in other battleground states have been rejected.

