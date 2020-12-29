Live Updates: Biden blasts transition ‘obstruction’ by Defense Department

President-elect Joe Biden says his transition teams have “encountered obstruction” from President Trump’s political leadership at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget.

And the president-elect charges that “many of the agencies that are critical to our security have incurred enormous damage” during the Trump administration.

Fast Facts Trump has still refused to concede Pentagon officials pushed back on Biden’s characterization of the disconnect

“Right now we just aren’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It’s nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility,” Biden said.

He warned that his team needs “full visibility” into the budget process at the Defense Department “in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit.” He also said they need “a clear picture of our force posture around the world and of our operations to deter our enemies.” — AP contributed

