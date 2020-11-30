Live Updates: Arizona, Wisconsin certify election results for Biden

President Trump suffered another setback in his push to overturn his defeat in the presidential election, as Arizona on Monday certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

The results of the election were certified by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who’s a Democrat, with GOP Gov. Doug Ducey, Republican state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel in attendance.

Hours after the certifying of the vote in Arizona, Wisconsin finalized their results, becoming the last of the remaining contested battleground states to do so.

FAST FACTS Trump said he would bring a lawsuit in Wisconsin by Tuesday.

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward has indicated the state party will file a challenge to the results after they were certified

In Wisconsin, state Elections Commission chair Ann Jacobs signed “the official state determination of the results of the Nov. 3, 2020 election.”

