List of Democrats opposed to Biden running for re-election grows with addition of vulnerable congresswoman

The list of Democrats opposed to President Biden seeking a second term in the White House has gotten a little bigger with the addition of Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN).

Craig, who is running for re-election in one of the most vulnerable House seats for Democrats in this year’s midterm elections, called for a “new generation” of Democratic leadership when asked if Biden should run for president again in 2024.

“I’m talking about Congress, and I’m talking about up and down the ballot,” Craig told told the MinnPost Tuesday. “I think Dean Phillips and I are in lockstep and alignment with that, and I’m going to do everything in my power as a member of Congress to make sure that we have a new generation of leadership.”

Craig was referring to Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) who said last Thursday during a radio show appearance that he would not support Biden running for re-election.

“I would say we need new leaders in Washington up and down the ballot in the Democratic Party,” Craig told MinnPost when asked if she would support Biden should he decide to run.

Craig and Phillips’ decisions not support Biden is similar to other Democrats who appear unenthusiastic about the president’s potential re-election bid, as well as those looking for who might lead the party into the next presidential election.

In an interview with Fox News Digital last month, a spokesman for the Young Democrats of America wouldn’t say whether the organization wanted Biden to run again, but did admit that they would support him should he become the nominee.

The administration has maintained that Biden is planning to run for re-election, but the growing list of those opposed to his candidacy suggest his age and unpopularity with voters could be hampering his potential candidacy.

Biden currently has an underwater approval rating, with the latest Fox News poll showing just 40% of voters approve of his job performance.