Lindsey Graham called 'traitor' by crowd at airport

Supporters of President Trump swarmed Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and verbally harassed him as he waited to board a flight Friday from the Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Graham was surrounded by security officials who walked him through the terminal as roughly a dozen people followed alongside the senator, calling him a “traitor” and saying, “You know it was rigged.”

The identities of the people are unknown, though several of them wore pro-Trump shirts and a spokesperson for Graham suggested some of them were QAnon supporters.

AOC LASHES OUT AT SEN. GRAHAM FOR SAYING ‘IT IS TIME TO HEAL AND MOVE ON’

In one video, first reported by Politico, a woman stood in the terminal wearing a T-shirt that read “I love Trump” with a letter “Q” on the back — likely in recognition of the far-right conspiracy theory group – and yelled “One day you will not be able to walk down the street. It is today.”

In a separate video posted to Twitter by conservative activist Mindy Robinson, another woman repeatedly yelled, “Audit the vote,” referencing an emergency 10-day audit that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, pushed for when objecting to Arizona’s Electoral College results.

Robinson said Graham “made the mistake walking by me and a mass of angry patriots at the airport in D.C.”

“All America wants is for you to AUDIT OUR VOTE and purge this election of this massive corruption … and you won’t do it. We’re not letting this ‘slide,’ so expect more of this,” she added.

Robinson attended the protest at the Capitol that turned into a violent riot after pro-Trump supporters stormed the building.

She later claimed that Graham missed his flight, but the senator’s office would not verify the tweet, telling Fox News, “We don’t discuss security issues.”

Graham has found himself in hot water with Trump’s fans after he refused to join a handful of his GOP colleagues in objecting to the Electoral College votes, saying in a late Wednesday night address “enough is enough.”

Graham, who became a Trump ally after being harassed by Trump on the 2016 campaign trail, said that the president has had a “consequential” term, “but today … count me out.”

TRUMP SAYS HE ‘WILL NOT BE GOING’ TO BIDEN’S INAUGURATION

“If you’re a conservative, this is the most offensive concept in the world, that a single person could disenfranchise 155 million people,” Graham said condemning Trump’s repeated claims of a fraudulent election.

The South Carolina senator also threw his support behind Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to follow through with Trump’s demands that he send the results back to the states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the U.S. Capitol breach Wednesday, Trump’s Twitter was frozen for a 24-hour period. Though, following its reactivation, he has remained unusually quiet, posting only three times in the last day — most recently to say he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The last president who refused to attend his successor’s inauguration was Andrew Johnson in 1869.

Adam Shaw contributed to this report.