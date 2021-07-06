Lindsey Graham ‘amazed at how badly’ Biden’s first six months have been

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters Tuesday he was “amazed at how badly” the first six months of the Biden administration has been for the U.S.

“The border is in chaos. Afghanistan is teetering. China is rearing its head. Inflation is growing because we’re spending so much money that’s not paid for,” Graham said. “You see lawlessness in the streets, the cops do not feel supported.”

LINDSEY GRAHAM: ‘NEVER BEEN MORE WORRIED’ ABOUT POTENTIAL WAR BETWEEN IRAN, ISRAEL

Graham said he will be sending a letter to President Biden and the Pentagon to ask the administration to reassess U.S. involvement in Afghanistan as the U.S. pushes forward with the military’s complete withdrawal by September.

Taliban forces have engaged in a recent surge of violence and have forced Afghan forces from at least 50 of the nation’s 370 districts.

Though the U.S. withdrawal is more than 90 percent complete, a contingent force is expected to remain involved in Afghanistan through September to help Afghan forces with operations through airstrikes.

But Graham fears this may not be enough and will ask Biden to maintain air support for the Afghan government.

LINDSEY GRAHAM CROWNS MEXICAN DRUG CARTELS, RUSSIA ‘BIGGEST WINNERS’ OF BIDEN ADMIN’S FIRST SIX MONTHS

“It is not in America’s interest for the Taliban to take over Afghanistan,” Graham said Tuesday. “If the Taliban take over part of Afghanistan I fear that Al Qaeda and ISIS will re-emerge and we will be paving a way for another 9/11.”

Graham pointed to a more partisan issue facing U.S. foreign policy and said the “Biden administration is in denial” over the state of the southern U.S. border.

The South Carolina Republican said he is concerned about the “criminal element” the border poses with the flood of migrants and argued there could be room for terrorists to skate through in this “wave of humanity.”

But Graham concluded on a hopeful note and said that he believes that despite flaws in the administration, bipartisanship in Congress is up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I sense a growing effort to do something about the problems of our country. I’m involved in an effort with Sen. [Tim] Scott to reform the police, not defund the police. I’m involved in an effort with 20 other Republicans and Democrats to pass an infrastructure bill for roads, bridges, and ports,” Graham pointed out. “So in the middle of all the chaos and all the fussing and fighting, we’re actually beginning to show signs of getting things done.

“But I don’t see any effort by the Biden Administration to adjust their policies on the border,” he added. “They seem to be doubling down on policies that are failing.”