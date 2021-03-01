Lindsey Boylan says she feels 'sick’ as third woman details harassment claims against Cuomo

Lindsey Boylan, a former aide for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who has accused him of sexual harassment, said she felt “sick” after another woman came forward claiming that Cuomo made unwanted advances toward her as well.

In a Twitter post, Boylan said she felt nauseated thinking about 33-year-old Anna Ruch’s experience, as reported by The New York Times on Monday night.

Ruch said Cuomo, 63, put his hand on her lower back at a 2019 wedding reception and asked if he could kiss her.

Boylan’s claims against Cuomo include inappropriate comments, unwanted touching and a forced kiss, which the governor’s office has denied.

Former aide Charlotte Bennett has also come forward with sexual harassment allegations.

Boylan has publicly supported Bennett as well.

A spokesperson for Cuomo did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment about Ruch’s claims but reportedly referred the Times to a more general statement in which Cuomo apologized for things that “have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

Unlike Boylan and Bennett, Ruch has never worked for Cuomo, the Times noted.

NY GOV. ANDREW CUOMO ACCUSED BY THIRD WOMAN OF UNWANTED SEXUAL ADVANCES

Over the weekend, Cuomo said that his actions were intended to be playful and that he never meant to be insensitive or too personal.

That explanation, however, has largely fallen flat.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized Cuomo’s statement as “not an apology.”

“He seemed to be saying ‘oh I was just kidding around,’ sexual harassment is not funny,” de Blasio said. “It’s serious and it has to be taken seriously, and he just clearly was letting himself off the hook.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday night, following the news that there is another accuser, Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., said the time had come for Cuomo to resign.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is expected to handle the investigation into the allegations against Cuomo.