Lindsey Boylan calls NY Gov. Cuomo 'a monster' after fellow accuser Charlotte Bennett interview

Lindsey Boylan slammed her former boss and alleged sexual harasser New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as “a monster” following a televised interview Thursday featuring another former aide who has accused him of sexual misconduct.

“Nothing Charlotte Bennett experienced was her fault,” Boylan tweeted minutes after fellow accuser Charlotte Bennett’s interview aired on CBS News. “@NYGovCuomo is a monster and I do not forgive him or his team who made this abuse and grooming in service of abuse possible.”

Bennett, 25, during an interview on “CBS Evening News” with Norah O’Donnell, said she believed the 63-year-old governor was propositioning her for sex in his office, dropped hints that he was “fine” with her age and that the encounter made her “deeply uncomfortable.”

“I thought, he’s trying to sleep with me, the governor is trying to sleep with me,” she told O’Donnell. “And I am deeply uncomfortable, and I have to get out of this room as soon as possible.”

New York Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the Democratic majority leader of the state Senate told state media she is “so, so disappointed.”

“I applaud women who have been through this for coming forward,” she told the Albany-based New York State of Politics.

“Any further people coming forward, I would think it would be time for him to resign,” she said. “Quite honestly, I am so, so disappointed that here we are in 2021 and we are having these conversations on the heels of #MeToo.”

A third accuser, Anna Ruch, said Cuomo made unwanted advances and touched her at a wedding reception in 2019.

Neither Boylan nor Ruch immediately responded to Fox News requests for comment on Bennett’s CBS interview.

A Cuomo spokesman responded to a request for comment with a transcript of the governor’s Wednesday news conference, in which he apologized, denied knowing that he was acting inappropriately and said he has “learned an important lesson.”

Cuomo’s office also pointed to a statement issued over the weekend by Beth Garvey, a senior adviser to the governor.

“Ms. Bennett’s concerns were treated with sensitivity and respect and in accordance with applicable law and policy,” Garvey said Saturday. “The matter was promptly escalated to special counsel. Ms. Bennett received the transfer she requested to a position in which she had expressed a long-standing interest, and was thoroughly debriefed on the facts which did not include a claim of physical contact or inappropriate sexual conduct.”

Bennett ripped the governor’s televised apology during her interview Thursday evening.

“It’s not an apology,” she said. “It’s not an issue of my feelings. It’s an issue of his actions. The fact is he was sexually harassing me and he has not apologized for sexually harassing me. And he can’t even use my name.”

Cuomo has resisted calls for his resignation, but he also announced an independent investigation into the allegations from state Attorney General Letitia James’ office.