Lincoln Project unapologetic after viral misinformation costs GOP state senator his job

The Lincoln Project is unapologetic after forcing a Georgia Republican state lawmaker to resign from his job at a law firm last weekend.

Georgia state Sen. John Albers worked at law firm Fisher Phillips until the Lincoln Project falsely accused him of co-sponsoring racist legislation. Albers called the Lincoln Project’s tactics “economic terrorism,” a term the group turned back on him.

“Economic terrorism is denying voting rights to the taxpayers who pay their salaries. Economic terrorism is making it more difficult for every Georgian to participate in democracy,” Nate Nesbitt, the organization’s director of strategic partnerships, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

Albers said that, ironically, he had broken with his party on some voting legislation. A voting bill he did co-sponsor had bipartisan support.

“The truth is that I co-sponsored Georgia Senate Bill 62, which provides for ballots in the state of Georgia to have a watermark, seal and other security elements to include the precinct number — which are best practices,” Albers said in a statement on Monday.

Albers is one of four GOP state legislators who voted against recent legislation that would limit absentee voting and reduce weekend voting, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I am proud of my work in this area. And I will not allow myself to be canceled, threatened, or intimidated based on lies about my record — particularly by a disgraced group facing well-publicized allegations of sexual harassment and financial impropriety,” Albers said in a statement, which racked up tens of thousands of retweets.

The Lincoln Project has since deleted the tweets attacking him.

“GA Sen @johnalbers is CIO of Fisher Phillips (@labor_attorneys), a firm that represents Americas’ biggest companies. They pride themselves on diversity [and] inclusion, but Sen Albers is a co-sponsor of SB62 – a bill meant to suppress black votes [and] institue a new Jim Crow,” the Lincoln Project wrote on Twitter according to National Review.

The Lincoln Project tagged companies including Walmart, Wells Fargo and Starbucks in its tweets as clients of Fisher Phillips.

Albers can’t detail the conversation that led to his resignation from Fisher Phillips because of a non-disclosure agreement, he told National Review.

“The typical corporate America response to that was, ‘Oh my God, cut all ties. This is terrible.’ Even though those folks didn’t actually read the truth,” he told National Review. “I certainly wish I was still working at the firm as normal. I have the utmost respect for the people there, and I loved my job.”

Fisher Phillips “concluded that John Albers’ role as a state legislator is incompatible with his role as our chief information officer” but is “grateful for John’s many accomplishments at the firm as an excellent professional,” the company said in a statement according to National Review.

The Lincoln Project, which started as an anti-Trump group, has hemorrhaged support after more than 20 men accused its co-founder John Weaver of sexual harassment in January.

While some on the left have praised its leaders for a principled stand against their former party, liberals and conservatives alike have criticized the group over its tactics and motives. Some, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have labeled it a scam PAC due to its funneling of liberal donor money to vendors controlled by the group’s founders and an overall lack of return on investment.