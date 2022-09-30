Library of Congress explains why it hosted Jackson investiture but not for Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Barrett

The Library of Congress is hosting an event for the investiture of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson but did not appear to hold any events celebrating the installations of Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, or Amy Coney Barrett.

The Library of Congress is set to honor the investiture of Jackson to the Supreme Court on Friday in a massive event featuring both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside their spouses.

In addition to the president and vice president being in attendance, the celebration features performances by several musicians and groups, including the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Quartet and civil rights movement Freedom Singer Rutha Mae Harris.

However, as big as the celebration for Jackson will be, the Library of Congress does not appear to have held any sort of similar events for the three Supreme Court justices confirmed under former President Trump.

Caitlin Sutherland, executive director at Americans for Public Trust, called the celebration a “disturbing display of partisanship and favoritism” by the Library of Congress.

“This is a disturbing display of partisanship and favoritism by a government agency, when no comparable events were held for the three previous Supreme Court Justices,” Anderson said.

“No gala for Gorsuch, no concert for Kavanaugh, no bash for Barrett,” she continued. “The Library of Congress has some explaining to do.”

The Library of Congress did not respond to Fox News Digital’s questions on if the event is taxpayer-funded, who is invited to the event, and why it appears the institution has not held any similar events for Barrett, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh.

The court held the ceremony behind closed doors. Jackson descended the front steps of the Supreme Court with Chief Justice John Roberts after the event.

Jackson’s husband, Patrick Jackson, then greeted her at the bottom of the Supreme Court steps before the pair returned inside the court.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also attended the ceremony and emphasized the historical significance of the moment in remarks to reporters afterwards.

The Library of Congress recently hosted rapper Lizzo, where she twerked while playing the centuries-old crystal flute owned by President Madison.

Fox News Digital’s Tyler Olson contributed reporting.