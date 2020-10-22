Libertarian presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen: Two-party system attempts 'one-size-fits-all' model

The current political system is designed to squelch truly independent voices, Libertarian Party presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen argued on “Your World” Thursday ahead of the second debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.

“We keep hearing it’s two old rich White guys, but that’s the least of it,” Jorgensen, a psychology professor at Clemson University in South Carolina, told host Neil Cavuto. “The biggest problem is they both want to spend our money. They both want to make our decisions. Neither one has an answer to our crushing health care problem and neither one is going to bring the troops home. I can see why they don’t want me on stage.”

When asked by Cavuto about the possibility that the government will require Americans to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, Jorgensen said that issue speaks well to the stark difference between the pair of mainstream parties and her own.

“The other two parties give us … one-size-fits-all. So, you know, let’s say I want vaccines and my neighbor doesn’t,” she said. “We each have to pick our own candidate, donate money, get out and vote.”

In the current system, Jorgensen explained, one side of the argument will win, while the other will lose. Meanwhile, in the libertarian view, an individual gets to vote with their “feet” and “money”.

“That’s one of the reasons why I think we are so polarized … we are having to vote on everything,” she said. “It’s getting to the point where pretty soon they are going to be asking us [whether] we want to be vegetarians or steak-eaters, and I would suggest that a decision so personal as vaccines is something as personal as what you eat.”

No third-party candidate has taken part in a presidential debate since Ross Perot in 1992. Jorgensen suggested that the political establishment got spooked when 2016 Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson polled as high as 13% nationally against Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“They thought, ‘You know, that’s dangerously close, so this year let’s not even put [me] in the polls,'” Jorgensen said. “So it was impossible from the start for me to be on the debate stage.”