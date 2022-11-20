Liberals on Twitter fume after Musk reinstates Trump to platform: ‘God help us’

Liberal pundits, celebrities, and other verified Twitter users erupted with frustration after Twitter CEO Elon Musk reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump on Saturday night.

“I hate this man so much,” Democratic communications specialist Keith Edwards tweeted shortly after Musk announced that Trump would be allowed back on the platform.

“Elon Musk is a c—,” TV producer Andrew Kimmel added on Twitter.

“Under 8 diff grand jury’s for treason, crimes of humanity, money laundering, espionage, rape and RICO,” Blink 182’s Tom DeLonge posted on Twitter.

“Wtf is @ElonMusk doing? Why would he position himself alongside something like this?” DeLonge added, writing in another post that Musk “supporting this racist, treasonous f***makes me want vomit and quit Twitter.”

“You are failing our democracy,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson tweeted. “Your garbage poll means nothing. Did people outside the US vote? Did you reach out to marginalized communities–the targets of Trump’s rhetoric–for their input? Your followers don’t represent America. If you run Twitter like this, God help us all.”

“You just incinerated $44B,” Director Bob Cesca tweeted. “Good luck with your dying platform.”

“Get blood pressure pills,” actress Mia Farrow tweeted.

“Elon Musk is letting a man who led a violent Insurrection to overthrow the United States Government back on this platform,” actor Rob Reiner tweeted. “Letting the Lies and Disinformation continue to poison the American bloodstream.”

“Memo to Elon, freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom to incite an insurrection,” former Clinton Secretary of Labor Robert Reich tweeted.

Musk readmitted Trump onto the platform that he recently purchased on Saturday after 15 million people voted in a poll that resulted in roughly 52% of users supporting bringing Trump back.

“The people have spoken,” Musk posted along with the poll results. “Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

It is unclear whether the former president will accept the invitation back onto the platform given his multiple statements that he will remain on his platform, Truth Social, rather than rejoin Twitter where he was banned following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.