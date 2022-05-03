NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A liberal dark money group with ties to President Biden’s administration is using the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to yet again push for the court’s expansion.

Demand Justice, the left’s most active judicial group, emailed supporters on Tuesday in the wake of the leaked Justice Samuel Alito draft opinion signaling Roe V. Wade would be overturned saying the “clearest solution” to protect “constitutional rights” to abortion is to expand the court.

“The Republican party has seen the writing on the wall and knows that it can’t win on the issues,” Demand Justice writes in the email.

FORMER CLINTON AIDE WONDERS IF ‘BRAVE CLERK’ LEAKED SUPREME COURT DRAFT TO PUSH JUSTICES TO RECONSIDER

“From the need for access to abortion and reproductive healthcare, to the need for an adequate and immediate plan to address climate change, to the need for robust gun violence prevention, Republicans have categorically rejected issues that a commanding and consistent majority of Americans support,” the email states.

The group called the Supreme Court the Republican’s “insurance policy” and pushed its supporters to contact and pressure members of Congress to kill the filibuster and add four seats to the Supreme Court.

Demand Justice is led by former Hillary Clinton campaign staffer Brian Fallon, and it also has direct ties to the Biden administration.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki served as an outside adviser to the Demand Justice. Paige Herwig, Biden’s point person on judicial nominations, also worked for the group before joining the administration.

Demand Justice started with efforts to discredit Republican judicial picks while backing Democratic nominees. It has since morphed to more advocacy-based endeavors, such as packing the Supreme and lower courts.

LIBERAL DARK MONEY GROUPS DRIVE EFFORTS TO PACK THE SUPREME COURT

But as Democratic politicians attacked right-wing dark money judicial groups, they benefitted from Demand Justice, which has been shrouded in secrecy.

Demand Justice launched in 2018 as a project of the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a fiscal sponsor managed by the Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm Arabella Advisors, which oversees one of the left’s largest dark money networks.

The group, however, recently spun into its own legal entity. Its complete list of donors is unknown due to its relationship with the Sixteen Thirty Fund and its recent break-off into its own nonprofit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And while it hides its donors, a nonprofit in liberal billionaire George Soros’s network, the Open Society Policy Center, provided $2.6 million to Demand Justice around the time of its inception, its grants showed.

Demand Justice did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.