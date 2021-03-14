Levin: Biden White House using 'huge propaganda effort' to push 'tyrannical agenda,' claim vaccine credit

The Biden administration is in “a mad rush” to institute a “radical, tyrannical agenda” as quickly as possible with minimal scrutiny, “Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin argued Sunday.

“You’re living through a tumultuous period, ladies and gentlemen,” Levin began, “where the Constitution is under attack, where we have a president of the United States who is violating separation of powers, where we have a Congress with the thinnest of [Democrat] majorities [in the House] and no majority in the Senate. The Constitution gives the vice president, as president of the Senate, the right to break tie votes to ram through the most aggressive, radical agenda in American history … and they’re moving at lightning speed because they don’t want you to know about it.”

The former Reagan Justice Department official claimed that the White House is engaging in a textbook propaganda campaign to pursue its agenda.

“It is all about psychology. It’s all about graphics and images. It’s all about storylines,” he said. “And this is exactly what we’re getting today from the Biden administration, if he can even keep up with what they’re doing.”

Taking the issue of coronavirus vaccines as an example, Levin accused the White House of a “huge propaganda effort” to make Americans believe “that Joe Biden was in charge of developing vaccines, distributing vaccines, that there were no vaccines when he came into office, there was no plan to get them, and there was a terrible shortage … And come the end of May, everybody who needs or wants a vaccination will get a vaccination thanks to Joe Biden. The media have refused to unravel this.”

In fact, Levin said, “the Trump administration … contracted for enough approved vaccines, approved vaccines from the three vaccine [makers] to inoculate 550 million people, to inoculate everyone in the United States.

“So when Joe Biden announces the other day that he’s ordering hundreds of millions of more vaccines because we’re at war … with this virus … Joe Biden isn’t doing anything that isn’t already being done and that has already been in the in the works … He hasn’t done anything different.”