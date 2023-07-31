‘Let them debate’: Trump says first meeting of GOP candidates might determine his 2024 VP pick

Former President Trump teased on Monday that the first Republican presidential primary debate might help him narrow down his choices for a vice presidential running mate.

Fox News is hosting the first GOP presidential primary debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. The debate begins at 9 p.m. ET.

“Let them debate so I can see who I MIGHT consider for Vice President!” Trump posted on his Truth Social Monday morning.

The former president, who is leading the GOP primary field, has not yet decided whether he will participate in the debate at the end of the month.

The latest New York Times/Siena College poll has Trump leading the field with 54%; followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 17%; former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott, former Amb. Nikki Haley all with 3%; and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 2%.

The GOP hopefuls must reach 1% in three national polls or 1% in two national polls and two state-specific polls from the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada in order to take the debate stage, according to the Republican National Committee’s criteria. The polls must be recognized by the RNC and must be conducted on or after July 1.

Additionally, candidates must have 40,000 unique donors to their campaign committee (or exploratory committee), with “at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in 20+ states and/or territories.”

Trump has easily reached both the polling and fundraising threshold.

As of last week, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Christie, DeSantis, Haley, Ramaswamy and Scott also have reached that threshold.

As of last week, the candidates who met polling requirements but not fundraising requirements included former Vice President Mike Pence and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The RNC says candidates must present their fundraising figures at least 48 hours prior to the first debate.

The first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle will air on Fox News, and Rumble is the online live-streaming partner. Young America’s Foundation is also a partner in the first debate.